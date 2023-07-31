#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Oppenheimer' inching toward Rs. 100 crore mark in India

Written by Aikantik Bag July 31, 2023

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer craze never seems to cease, especially in India. The director has a huge fan base here and that has reflected on the box office collection. The biopic's second weekend collection has been great and it has maintained momentum. The movie received rave reviews from critics and viewers. The project earned quite well on the global stage too.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Cillian Murphy-headlined film earned Rs. 7.25 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall it has earned Rs. 92.05 crore in India. The movie will surpass the Rs. 100 crore mark within this week. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek, among others. As per critics, Murphy delivered his career-best performance.

