#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Barbie' is slow like a snail in India

Written by Aikantik Bag July 31, 2023 | 11:08 am 1 min read

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has become a cultural phenomenon all over the world. The fantasy comedy has received great praise from critics and viewers. The PG 13-rated film has been raking in huge globally and has surpassed Oppenheimer by a huge margin. However, in India, the scene is quite the opposite. The film is slow but steady at the box office.

Aiming the Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Margot Robbie-headlined film earned Rs. 3.25 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 35.43 crore in India. The film is receiving immense competition from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Oppenheimer. The cast of Barbie includes Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Dua Lipa, and John Cena, among others.

