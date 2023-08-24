SEVENTEEN's S.Coups is recovering after surgery; agency releases statement

Written by Aikantik Bag August 24, 2023 | 05:38 pm 1 min read

S.Coups underwent a knee surgery

Recently, in an unfortunate turn of events, SEVENTEEN's S.Coups sustained an injury on his left knee during a shooting. The actor went through surgery and the agency has now issued a statement updating fans about his health. K-pop fans are very devoted to their stars and follow minute details about them. They took to social media and urged for S.Coups's speedy recovery.

The agency's statement regarding the same

Pledis Entertainment shared a statement that read: "After receiving necessary pre-surgery medical treatment as recommended by the medical staff, he underwent surgery to restore his ACL and anterolateral ligament on Monday the 21st. The surgery was a success and S.Coups was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning the 24th and has been resting since." Wishing S.Coups a speedy recovery!

