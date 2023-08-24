OTT: Caitlyn Jenner's 'House of Kardashian' to premiere this fall

Entertainment

OTT: Caitlyn Jenner's 'House of Kardashian' to premiere this fall

Written by Aikantik Bag August 24, 2023 | 05:32 pm 1 min read

'House of Kardashian' is set to premiere soon

This fall, Sky Documentaries and OTT platform Now are set to premiere House of Kardashian, an enthralling three-part series produced by Fremantle's 72 Films. The documentary delves deep into the rise, reach, and cost of being one of the most famous families on the planet. Featuring never-seen-before footage and first-hand accounts from insiders like Caitlyn Jenner, the series explores the family's dynamics, scandals, controversial business deals, and personal struggles.

Behind-the-scenes team and series focus

Commissioned by Poppy Dixon and Hayley Reynolds on behalf of Zai Bennett, the series is directed by Katie Hindley. Clare Cameron and John Douglas serve as executive producers. House of Kardashian examines how the Kardashians have redefined the concept of a dynasty amid changing attitudes towards celebrity, race, and women. The series promises a combination of strong journalism and juicy revelations.

Caitlyn Jenner offers insider's perspective

Challenging society's perception of the Kardashian-Jenner family, the documentary delves into their personal motivations and investigates how a shifting culture enabled their global influence on women to flourish. Caitlyn shares her perspective in the series, highlighting her family's strength, influence, and ability to captivate the world's attention over the years.

Share this timeline