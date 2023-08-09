#TheJengaburuCurse review: It's greed versus survival in this intriguing tale

Entertainment

#TheJengaburuCurse review: It's greed versus survival in this intriguing tale

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 09, 2023 | 11:09 am 3 min read

'The Jengaburu Curse' debuted on SonyLIV on Wednesday (August 9)

National Award-winning filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda, best known for his works such as I Am Kalam, has returned to screens with a show that's intriguing till the very end. His latest release, The Jengaburu Curse on SonyLIV, is a must-watch for many reasons, but its tightly written story and climax that opens layer-by-layer, are just two of those reasons. Read our review.

A daughter's search leads to a bigger mystery

Set in the backdrop of illegal mining, it's the story of Priya, a daughter who comes to Odisha from London in search of her missing father. Illegal mining also has a connection to the indigenous "Bondria" tribe. How Priya's journey turns from her father's search into a blow with the international nexus of a local mining company, is what the series is about.

Panda raises environmental concerns; brings forward issues of the marginalized

Those who know Panda's style of work, are aware that his projects often come with an issue. Whether it is a social issue or an environmental cause, his projects leave a strong impact on the audience. The Jengaburu Curse does just that; it is a seven-part series that raises environmental concerns and also highlights the pressing issues of an indigenous tribe.

A series that's packed with powerful performances

Starring Nassar and Faria Abdulla in the lead, the series also features Makarand Deshpande, Outlander actor Melani Gray, Sudev Nair, and more. Other than the veteran Nassar, Abdulla, who has marked her Hindi debut as Priya, is fantastic in her role. Nair as Priya's IAS friend Dhruv Kannan, and Deipak Sampat as Naxal leader Kadey have their moments to shine as well.

It will leave an impact on the audience

The series leaves you with some serious questions. How far can we go for our greed? Will development hold more importance over conservation? It isn't very often that a show is so close to reality and addresses pressing concerns. A particular scene that moved me the most was when the Bondrias stop a vehicle in Keonjhar to steal water- don't miss the expressions.

From beginning to end, it keeps you hooked

Writing is one of the strongest factors here. At no point in the story will you lose your interest! In fact, as the story develops, the curiosity grows too. The mystery is revealed in the final episode, and not a hint before that. The series's cinematographers deserve a special mention for perfectly capturing moments, expressions, and emotions. Background music deserves a nod, too.

Places where the narrative lost its mark

While mostly everything works in the series's favor, a difficulty that makers seem to face is with the first two episodes. Even though there are enough cliffhangers from the get-go, the initial episodes are less catchy than the rest. The fictionalized end to the series is another thing that pulls down the good job by a few points; it could have been planned better.

Add Panda's series to your watchlist

The Jengaburu Curse has most of its elements in place. With each episode about 40 minutes in length, it is the latest worthy addition to India's OTT content. Whether it's for its writing, performances, or heart-touching moments, the series is a winner at so many levels, and of course, it is a fresh watch. Verdict: 3.5 out of 5 stars.

Share this timeline