Written by Aikantik Bag August 24, 2023 | 05:01 pm 1 min read

'Sita Ramam' is considered to be a modern classic

Sita Ramam is one of those films that will remain forever etched in everyone's hearts. As we all root for Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur to collaborate on celluloid again, the King of Kotha actor has now dropped some hints regarding the same. In an interview, Salmaan revealed that he and Thakur would only consider working together again if they find a project as timeless as their first collaboration.

What added to their on-screen chemistry?

Salmaan has often expressed the significance of Sita Ramam in his career, as it established him as a romantic hero. He praised Thakur's portrayal of Sita Mahalakshmi, calling it timeless, and credited their on-screen chemistry to their friendship, mutual respect, and shared love for cinema.

Upcoming slate of films

The film recently celebrated its first anniversary, with the cast and crew commemorating the occasion on social media. Both the actors are quite busy with their upcoming work. Salmaan is currently basking in the glory of Netflix's Guns & Gulaabs. His King of Kotha also premiered in the theaters on Thursday. Whereas, Thakur is currently working on Hi Nanna and Aankh Micholi. She has Pippa lined up for release, too.

