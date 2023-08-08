BTS's V embarks on solo journey, announces debut album 'Layover'

Entertainment

BTS's V embarks on solo journey, announces debut album 'Layover'

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 08, 2023 | 10:28 am 3 min read

BTS's V announces his debut solo album 'Layover'

All BTS fans assemble! Months of speculations have finally come to an end as Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, has unveiled his highly-anticipated official solo debut album. Titled Layover, the teaser for V's solo endeavor was revealed by the K-pop group's agency, BigHit Music, on Tuesday. Notably, V's solo debut follows the phenomenal success of Jungkook's solo effort, SEVEN, released on July 14.

Why does this story matter?

V's upcoming solo effort makes him the last member of the world-renowned group BTS to embark on an individual career journey. Earlier this year, SUGA and Jimin achieved an impressive feat by securing top spots on the Billboard 200 chart with their respective albums. Meanwhile, Jungkook recently claimed the top spot on the coveted Hot 100 chart with his debut solo single Seven.

When is the album releasing?

BigHit took to social media to tease fans with an intriguing teaser clip, accompanied by a caption that revealed the release date of V's album: September 8. It means ARMYs have exactly a month left before they can enjoy the album. Layover contains a total of six songs: Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and an additional as-yet-untitled bonus track.

Take a look at BigHit's post here

Here are more details about the tracks from 'Layover'

The title track Slow Dancing takes inspiration from romantic soul sounds from the 1970s, which sets the tone for the singer's debut album, reportedly. Meanwhile, the rest of the album is a tapestry of diverse R&B numbers—thoughtfully hand-picked to showcase the rich spectrum of V's vocals. Notably, music videos for each track are expected to be released in conjunction with the album, per reports.

ADOR's Min Hee-jin has produced V's solo music

As previously reported, V's solo endeavor is a collaborative effort with ADOR's CEO Min Hee-jin. Notably, Min has played a pivotal role in supervising the entire production of V's album, including aspects like music composition, choreography, design, and promotional strategies. Despite her initial hesitations stemming from a jam-packed schedule, Min got involved in the project due to V's demeanor and his distinctive vocal tones.

A look at V's solo projects

Before Layover, BTS member V treated fans with several solo songs over the years. His solo song Christmas Tree, released in 2021, solidified V's position as one of the initial BTS members to make an appearance on the Hot 100 chart as a solo artist. Additionally, his repertoire of solo tracks includes Stigma (2016), Singularity (2018), Scenery (2019), Inner Child (2020), and more.

Share this timeline