Sridevi's birth anniversary: Revisiting actor's films with Anil Kapoor

Entertainment

Sridevi's birth anniversary: Revisiting actor's films with Anil Kapoor

Written by Isha Sharma August 13, 2023 | 12:17 am 2 min read

Remembering Sridevi on her birth anniversary

Dubbed the "first female superstar of India," National Film Awardee Sridevi would have turned 60 on Sunday. An artist par excellence who reigned supreme across genres, she inspired a generation of female actors with her charm, grace, and artistic aptitude. While the late actor weaved magical pairings with several heroes, her collaborations with her brother-in-law and actor Anil Kapoor remain unforgettable. Take a look.

'Mr. India' (1987)

One of the earliest fantasy Hindi films and the one that gave us our homegrown superhero, Mr. India starred Kapoor in the lead role. Interestingly, Sridevi's character wasn't just reduced to being his romantic interest but had an equally pertinent part to play in the larger scheme of things. Not to forget the iconic song Hawa Hawai she performs in the arch-nemeses's den!

'Laadla' (1994)

A timeless tale of filial piety and unswerving devotion, Laadla presented Kapoor as Raju, a factory worker. He is pitted against a menacing and self-centered entrepreneur Sheetal (Sridevi), who runs the facade of marrying him only to exact revenge and remind him of the diametrically opposite worlds they come from. Raj Kanwar directed this immensely rewatchable drama now streaming on YouTube and ZEE5.

'Judaai' (1997)

Judaai might have triggered numerous memes on social media, but it has remained the audience's favorite for several years, nonetheless. In it, Sridevi plays Kajal, a middle-class woman who has enough to get by but is still perennially strapped for cash, so much so that she "sells" her husband in exchange for Rs. 2cr! Watch her convincing performance in Judaai on YouTube and ZEE5.

'Lamhe' (1991)

Yash Chopra's Lamhe has been described as an intergenerational musical romantic drama where Sridevi played dual roles—that of a mother and a daughter. The Times of India described the classic as "a tale of love transcending the boundaries of time and space." The film also earned Sridevi a Filmfare Award for Best Actress, with Morni Baga Ma becoming a number for the ages.

Share this timeline