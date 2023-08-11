Sofia Coppola's greatest filmmaking work of all time

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 11, 2023 | 05:50 pm 2 min read

Academy Award-winning director Sofia Coppola has won multiple awards for her work

Born as a Hollywood royal, filmmaker/actor Sofia Coppola has carved a niche for herself with her work. Every film that she has done, doesn't only have the aesthetics in place but is impeccable with its themes as well. Those who know her style of filmmaking would vouch for them to be feminine too. Meanwhile, here are five films of hers we recommend you watch.

'Lost in Translation'

If you're talking about Coppola's filmography, you can't ever go without the mention of Lost In Translation. It didn't only bring her an Academy Award for Best Screenplay, but she also became the third woman to be nominated in the Best Director category. Starring Scarlett Johansson, a part of the film was inspired by Coppola's own life when she was married to Spike Jonze.

'Somewhere'

In 2010, Coppola directed Somewhere, which starred Johnny Marco in the lead role as a Tinseltown A-lister. Elle Fanning played his onscreen daughter, Cleo. the film explores the father-daughter relationship through the vision of Coppola. Somewhere is considered to be one of her most underrated films of all time, yet it deserves to be on the spot and makes for a good watch.

'Marie Antoinette'

When Marie Antoinette was released in theaters, it opened to mixed response. But as time passed by, the film has been included in the list of her best works. Kirsten Dunst played the protagonist in the movie, essaying the role of a teenage girl who knows nothing better than living life in the moment. The film also featured Jamie Dornan, among others.

'The Virgin Suicides'

Dunst collaborated with Coppola on many projects including The Virgin Suicides. The film follows the haunting story of five sisters in their teenage years who live in an oppressive household. They are admired by the boys in their neighborhood. The 1999 romance drama film is about all the sisters killing themselves while the boys are clueless about the reason.

