2nd coronation of King Charles, Camilla despite UK's cost-of-living crisis

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 28, 2023, 09:07 pm 3 min read

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, are reportedly set for a second coronation in a Scottish ceremony in July. The royal couple will be crowned again in Edinburgh amid the cost-of-living crisis in the United Kingdom. The 74-year-old British monarch was first coronated on May 6—months after his reign began following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year.

Why does this story matter?

The reports emerge as the United Kingdom faces an escalating cost-of-living crisis.

According to government data, the cost of living in the country rose considerably between 2021 and 2022.

In October 2022, the annual rate of inflation hit 11.1%, a 41-year high, before slowing in succeeding months.

Furthermore, royal ceremonies such as the king's coronation place an additional burden on the taxpayers' pockets.

2nd coronation to likely happen on July 5

King Charles and Camilla's second coronation would likely take place in the first week of July in a special Scottish ceremony in Edinburgh, per reports. They will reportedly be awarded the Honours of Scotland at a garden party as well. The official "service of dedication" and "thanksgiving" celebration have not been announced yet, but it is likely to take place on July 5.

How is Scottish ceremony significant?

The Scottish ceremony will allow the king to dedicate to his Scottish subjects and receive Scottish Crown Jewels, formally known as the Honours of Scotland. Notably, Queen Elizabeth II also visited St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, shortly after her 1953 coronation. The cathedral is significant to the royal family; it is where the late monarch's four children staged a Vigil of the Princes for her.

1st coronation was held in lavish ceremony

On May 6, Charles and his wife Camilla were crowned first time in a lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, United Kingdom. Notably, Charles legally became the king after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year. However, the 74-year-old was crowned months later with St. Edward's 360-year-old crown on his head as he graced the British throne.

Coronation cost UK taxpayers $123 million

The first coronation, where over 2,000 people were in attendance to witness the royal couple being crowned at Westminster Abbey, has already cost the UK taxpayers close to £100 million (about $123 million). Security arrangements reportedly accounted for the majority of the cost.

Know about UK's cost-of-living crisis

Per the UK's Office for National Statistics, 93% of the country's adults reported a rise in their cost of living in April 2023. The government expects real post-tax household income to fall by 4.3% in 2022-23, the biggest since 1956. In March 2023, it forecast that real household disposable income per person will fall by 3.2% in 2023, after a 3.1% fall last year.