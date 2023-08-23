CBFC uses chopping skills on 'Jawan'; makes these cuts

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 23, 2023 | 06:51 pm 2 min read

Atlee's 'Jawan' will hit cinema halls on September 7

Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan is ready to shatter the box office, ahead of its release on September 7. With a few weeks left for the release, the makers sent the film to the censor board, which in return, suggested at least seven changes to it. Though it has been passed with a U/A certificate, it did have to go under the censor board's knife.

Why does this story matter?

Khan made a comeback to the screens with Pathaan, after a hiatus of four long years. It was the first theatrical release for Khan since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pathaan created havoc at the box office, and now, Khan's upcoming title Jawan is also expected to break some records at the ticket window. Jawan is an Atlee directorial.

CBFC made cuts to dialogues, violent scenes

Per a Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) report, a copy of which is doing rounds on social media, a violent scene of a beheading may not make it through the final cut. Other suggestions made by the CBFC include changing "President of India" to "head of state," "ungli karna" to "usse use karo," and "NSG" has been modified as "IISG."

Time run and other change suggestions

Jawan has a run time of 169 minutes, i.e., a little over two-and-a-half hours long, as per the CBFC's report. The CBFC also made suggestions for a few more dialogues such as: "because foreign language hai" and "exports trainers from my company... mere kharche pe." Apart from this, CBFC also removed "paida hoke" and modified the line "Tab tak beta vote dalne..."

Everything to know about 'Jawan'

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance while Sanya Malhotra, too, will be a part of the film. The movie will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander has crooned the music for Jawan.

Take a look at all the suggestions made by CBFC

