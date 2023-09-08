Producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran booked for Rs. 16cr fraud—what happens next

September 08, 2023

Understand the complete fraud case surrounding Ravindar Chandrasekaran

Tamil film producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran, who runs the production banner Libra Productions, has been booked by the Central Crime Branch for allegedly duping his "investment partner" of Rs. 15.83cr. The complaint against Chandrasekaran was filed by Chennai-based Balaji, a businessman, who claimed that the producer persuaded him to ink a seemingly lucrative investment deal but eventually swindled the entire amount, hence cheating him.

Chandrasekaran had promised to start an electricity generation project

Per Pinkvilla, Balaji alleged that Chandrasekaran persuaded him to invest in an electric generation project, claiming it would bear fruitful returns. In addition to that, he also convinced Balaji that if he amps up his investments in the venture, the duo will become partners in the deal. In September 2022, a mutual agreement was formed and Rs. 15.83cr was put into the project.

Per reports, he had forged the documents to dupe Balaji

However, Chandrasekaran never started the project, and didn't return Balaji's sum either. Realizing he had been cheated, the complainant approached the Central Crime Branch, who registered the case, took Chandrasekaran into custody, and launched a probe into the matter. Per multiple reports, the investigation revealed that Chandrasekaran had forged the documents to bring Balaji onboard and they'll now be looking into other financial irregularities.

What are the next possible steps in the case?

Hereon, the investigating authorities are expected to go through all the financial documents and records that are central to the case and establish the extent of the swindling, if at all. Moreover, the possibility of questioning the key witness in the matter, Balaji being one of them, cannot be denied. If found guilty, the case might impact Chandrasekaran's professional life and usher in infamy.

A look at his career and personal life

Under Libra Productions, Chandrasekaran has reportedly produced films such as Murungakkai Chips, Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma, Nalanum Nandhiniyum, and Sutta Kadhai. He is married to actor Mahalakshmi and had gained wide media coverage when he tied the knot with her last year. They celebrated their first wedding anniversary a few days ago. He is followed by 77.3K followers on Instagram.

