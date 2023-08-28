Nana Patekar-Utkarsh Sharma to headline Anil Sharma's next commercial drama

Written by Aikantik Bag August 28, 2023

Anil Sharma's next to go on floors in November

Anil Sharma is currently basking in the glory of Gadar 2's box office success. The film has made viewers speculate about Sharma's upcoming project. It seems that the director is already working on it and an announcement will be made soon. The movie will also showcase a talented ensemble cast of seasoned actors, with more details to be revealed in the upcoming days.

The movie will go on floors in November

The upcoming film will be a commercial drama featuring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma in leading roles. Currently in pre-production, the film is set to begin shooting in November across Mumbai, Goa, and other locations. As per Pinkvilla, a source said, "It's currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to start rolling in November this year."

'Apne 2' and 'Gadar 3' are in the pipeline

Next on Sharma's agenda is the highly anticipated sequel to Apne. With the basic plot locked in, he plans to dive into full-fledged development next year, reportedly. Sharma wants to keep the essence of the original film, believing it has the potential to resonate with family audiences. As for Gadar 3, Sharma has apparently promised the film to Zee Studios but is waiting for the perfect script to continue the story. Fans will have to be patient for this sequel.

