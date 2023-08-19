5 Bollywood actors who didn't charge for their roles

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 19, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Amitabh Bachchan in 'Black' to Akshay Kumar in 'OMG 2': Bollywood actors who didn't charge a fee for their roles

Bollywood actors have often made news about charging exuberant fees for films. But there are also times when the stars have willingly decided to not charge for a script that they so dearly loved. While some actors didn't charge for their cameos, there are also some who did entire movies for free. Meanwhile, here are some stars who didn't charge for their roles.

Akshay Kumar

Recently, there were rumors that Akshay Kumar charged a huge sum for his role in OMG 2, which were later quashed by Ajit Andhare, COO of Viacom18 Studios. "Akshay didn't charge a rupee in fee and in fact, walked alongside us in both the financial and creative risk involved in such a courageous film," he told Pinkvilla in an interview.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was seen in a small but important role in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Starring Farhan Akhtar in the titular role, Kapoor Ahuja was seen playing his love interest. The film's director, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, in his autobiography The Stranger in the Mirror, wrote that Kapoor Ahuja charged not more than Rs. 11 as her fee for the guest appearance.

Ranbir Kapoor

According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor let go of his fees for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which was released earlier this year. In one of the interviews, director Luv Ranjan revealed, "He has still not taken his money from me. There is a time in your life when you have to tell the other person that I am in need of this thing right now."

Amitabh Bachchan

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead, is a critically acclaimed film. Bachchan himself once revealed in his blog post that he did not charge any fees for the movie. He also said that he wanted to work with Bhansali adding, "Just being a part of such an enterprise was a sufficient fee."

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan played a cameo role in R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. During its promotions, Madhavan, on multiple occasions, said that Khan was so keen on playing the role that he didn't charge for his role. In fact, not only Khan but Tamil actor Suriya, who too played a cameo in the film's Tamil version, didn't take a fee for it.

