'Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na,' 'Delhi Belly': Imran Khan's best films

Written by Isha Sharma August 11, 2023 | 06:15 pm 2 min read

Revisit Imran Khan's filmography

A heartthrob who ruled over hearts when he was at his peak and was an instrumental member of the Bollywood romantic-comedy space, Imran Khan was everyone's favorite. When he stepped back from films in 2015, he broke many hearts, but now, the rumor mill is abuzz that he might be making a return to showbiz. Can't wait? Check out these recommendations meanwhile.

'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na'

A discussion about Khan's filmography would remain fragmented without this beloved romantic comedy/coming-of-age film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, which an entire generation holds dear to their hearts even today. The Abbas Tyrewala directorial was released in 2008 and spoke to youngsters as it dealt with the issues of traversing life while finding oneself amid broken friendships and lost love.

'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan'

That title track that was born out of the collaboration of KK, Sohail Sen, and Irshad Kamil? Still lives in our hearts! Co-starring Ali Zafar and Katrina Kaif, it was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar in his directorial debut and starred Khan as the romantic lead opposite Kaif. The film also had a phenomenal album that still holds up, even after all these years.

'I Hate Luv Storys'

Humming the title track already? Helmed by Punit Malhotra, it revolved around a Bollywood-obsessed young woman Simran and Jay, an assistant to a director who hates the idea of roamnce and cannot seem to wrap his head around it. Co-starring Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Samir Soni, Sameer Dattani, and Aamir Ali, it was bankolled by Dharma Productions and UTV Motion Pictures. Watch it on Netflix.

'Delhi Belly'

The genre-defining Delhi Belly was released in 2011 and was brave considering its brazen usage of cuss words at a time when explicit language in movies raised eyebrows. Directed by Abhinay Deo, it co-starred Kunaal Roy Kapur and Vir Das as the parallel leads. The film received critical and commercial acclaim and is considered one of Hindi cinema's landmark ensemble comedies.

