Divya Khosla Kumar's 'Yaariyan 2' poster unveiled; teaser date inside

Written by Aikantik Bag August 09, 2023 | 01:18 pm 1 min read

'Yaariyan 2' new poster is out

Yaariyan was a smash hit when it was released in 2014 and the songs are still a must at every house party. Ever since the news of Yaariyan 2 started making rounds, there was a slight buzz and now makers have unveiled the first poster of the same. The teaser of the upcoming comedy-drama will be released on Thursday.

Release date, cast, and other details

The makers also revealed that the movie will release on October 20 coinciding with Dussehra weekend. The project is being helmed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao and it stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Dasgupta, Anaswara Rajan, and Pearl V Puri, among others. The movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film promises an entertaining buddy drama.

