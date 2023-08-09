'Thalapathy' Vijay's 'Leo' will release on IMAX

Entertainment

'Thalapathy' Vijay's 'Leo' will release on IMAX

Written by Aikantik Bag August 09, 2023 | 01:17 pm 1 min read

'Leo' will be released on IMAX

Thalapathy Vijay is a bonafide superstar of Tamil cinema and the actor is known for his mass appeal. His upcoming film Leo is in the buzz as it marks his collaboration with the blue-eyed director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Now, reports suggest that the upcoming action thriller will be coming on IMAX and it will be an extravagant visual experience for fans.

Cast and release date of the film

A poster showcasing Vijay in a deadly avatar with "IMAX" written all over it is making rounds on social media. The film is a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). Reportedly, the film will come in two parts. The first installment is set for October 19, 2023 release. The cast includes Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, and Mansoor Ali Khan, among others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline