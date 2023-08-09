Jellyfish Entertainment's BLIT renamed to EVNNE; debut details out

Entertainment

Jellyfish Entertainment's BLIT renamed to EVNNE; debut details out

Written by Aikantik Bag August 09, 2023 | 01:15 pm 1 min read

BLIT has been renamed to EVNNE

Ever since reports of Boys Planet alumni forming a new group have been makings rounds, fans are minutely following every update regarding the upcoming K-pop group. Now, Jellyfish Entertainment has announced that the new group will be renamed EVNNE (EVENing's Newest Etoiles). Earlier, the group was named BLIT (Boldly Leaping into Tomorrow). The group will have seven members.

Reason for the name change

The agency renamed the group in order to avoid any potential misunderstandings as the word "BLIT" carries a negative connotation in some languages. The group is currently gearing up for its debut which is slated for late 2023. The group members are Park Han-bin, Lee Jeong-hyeon, Mun Jung-hyun, Park Ji-hoo, Yoo Seung-eon, Ji Yun-seo, and Keita. Fans are quite excited about this new group.

'Boys Planet' gave birth to ZEROBASEONE

The members were a part of the South Korean reality show Boys Planet which also saw the birth of ZEROBASEONE. The group debuted on July 10 with their extended play Youth in the Shade and has been in the buzz for some time now. Let's hope that EVNNE (pronounced as "Even") attains newer heights in the time to come!

Share this timeline