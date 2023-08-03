7 'Boys Planet' contestants form Jellyfish Entertainment's next group, BLIT

7 'Boys Planet' contestants form Jellyfish Entertainment's next group, BLIT

August 03, 2023

BLIT is a new K-pop group by Jellyfish Entertainment

Boys Planet was a popular reality show which saw the birth of ZEROBASEONE. Now, reports are rife that seven former contestants of the show will be forming a new group named BLIT and it will be managed by Jellyfish Entertainment. The name BLIT is an acronym for "Boldly Leaping into Tomorrow" and the group promises to break boundaries as artists.

Members of the new group

The seven members of the upcoming group are Park Han-bin, Lee Jeong-hyeon, Mun Jung-hyun, Park Ji-hoo, Yoo Seung-eon, Ji Yun-seo, and Keita. Earlier, it was speculated that WAKEONE and Yuehua Entertainment trainees would form a new group managed by Jellyfish Entertainment. Interestingly, all apart from Keita were trainees under WAKEONE and Yuehua Entertainment. Keita is signed by RAINCOMPANY.

ZEROBASEONE in a nutshell

Boys Planet was a South Korean reality show quite popular among the youth. The top nine contestants from the show formed the group ZEROBASEONE which is being presented by WAKEONE. The group debuted on July 10 with their extended play Youth in the Shade. It received some acclaim. The rookie group is also in buzz for becoming the newest brand models for Bring Green.

