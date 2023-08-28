Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan's trailer release date is out

Written by Aikantik Bag August 28, 2023

'Jawan' trailer to release on Monday

Ready, ah? As we all wait for September 7, there is finally some news about the trailer launch of the film. Yes, the Atlee directorial trailer will arrive on Thursday, August 31, 2023! The hype behind Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming actioner Jawan is increasing day by day! The buzz increased by folds after the power-packed prevue was unveiled in July.

Reason behind the hype

Khan went on a hiatus for four long years after the Zero debacle. His last release Pathaan went on to become an all-time blockbuster at the global box office. As per trends, 2023 is said to be King Khan's year with three back-to-back films. Jawan is also headlined by Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan.

