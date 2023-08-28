Best suspense movies in Hollywood, according to IMDb

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 28, 2023

What makes suspense one of the best elements is that you can add it to any genre like romance, horror, mystery, or politics and make for a non-cliché, well-rounded, gripping movie. Some of the best directors of all time have delivered a plethora of suspense-filled masterpieces in Hollywood over the years. These movies with mystery, deception, and unexpected twists are a must-watch.

'Se7en' (8.6/10)

David Fincher's 1995 crime thriller film Se7en starring Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Gwyneth Paltrow, and John C McGinley is one of the best in this genre. It centers on disillusioned, almost-retired detective William Somerset (Freeman) and his recently assigned partner David Mills (Pitt) as they work to catch a serial killer before he completes a string of killings inspired by the seven deadly sins.

'The Silence of the Lambs' (8.6/10)

Winning five major Oscars, Jonathan Demme's 1991 psychological thriller film The Silence of the Lambs makes for one of the best and most influential films of all time. Adapted from Thomas Harris's 1988 novel of the same name, it follows a young FBI agent who needs the assistance of an imprisoned, cunning cannibal killer to find another serial killer who skins his victims.

'The Prestige' (8.5/10)

The 2006 sci-fi mystery thriller film The Prestige is one of Christopher Nolan's masterpieces and hence a must-watch. Based on the Christopher Priest novel from 1995, the film stars Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale. After a terrible incident, two stage magicians in London in the 1890s fight to pull off the biggest illusion while putting everything on the line to fool each other.

'The Usual Suspects' (8.5/10)

Directed by Bryan Singer and written by Christopher McQuarrie, the 1995 neo-noir mystery film The Usual Suspects is the winner of two Academy Awards, among several other major accolades. It's a narrative of how an infamous criminal impacted the events that started with five criminals coming together in an unusual police lineup told by the lone survivor of a shootout on a pier.

'Psycho' (8.5/10)

The last on the list is a classic Hollywood film from the legendary Alfred Hitchcock. The 1960 psychological thriller film Psycho is based on the 1959 novel of the same name by Robert Bloch. As a shy motel owner meets an on-the-run embezzler, the film follows what happens after as a private detective, the embezzler's lover, and her sister look into her disappearance.

