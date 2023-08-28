'Carrie,' 'The Thing': 5 must-watch classic horror movies

Classic Hollywood horror movies to watch

Are you even a true horror fan if you haven't watched these classic spooky movies? No matter how developed the technology, VFX, and makeup get, these cinematic gems have stood the test of time and have emerged as cult classics. If you're a seasoned horror aficionado or a new fan, these Hollywood flicks should be a must on your watch list.

'The Exorcist' (1973)

Based on the 1971 novel of the same name, the 1973 supernatural horror film The Exorcist is the most popular in this genre. The plot revolves around a young girl who's possessed by a demon and her mother who attempts to free her by having two Catholic priests perform an exorcism. There were reports of the audience feeling unwell while watching the film.

'Carrie' (1976)

The 1976 supernatural horror film Carrie is adapted from Stephen King's 1974 epistolary novel of the same name. The film follows Carrie White, a meek 16-year-old who is routinely teased and bullied at school living with her controlling, devout mother, who unleashes her telekinetic powers. With two Oscar nominations, it's touted to be one of the 500 greatest films of all time.

'Halloween' (1978)

The 1978 independent slasher film Halloween is set in the town of Haddonfield, Illinois. It follows a mental patient living in a sanitarium after killing his adolescent sister on Halloween night as a child who runs away and returns to his hometown after 15 years. He hunts a teenage babysitter and her friends while being chased by his psychiatrist.

'The Thing' (1982)

Based on the 1938 John Wood Campbell Jr. novella Who Goes There?, the 1982 sci-fi horror film The Thing is one of the best in this genre and has also gained a cult following over the years. It focuses on a group of American scientists who discover an extraterrestrial life form, "Thing" in Antarctica that mimics and assimilates other living things.

'Scream' (1996)

Yet another iconic slasher film is on the must-watch list. Directed by Wes Craven, the 1996 film Scream is set in the small American town of Woodsboro. It centers on a high school student and her classmates, who are targeted by Ghostface, a costumed serial killer, on the anniversary of her mother's death. The sixth sequel of Scream franchise was released in March 2023.

