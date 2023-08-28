Zack Snyder's best non-superhero works

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 28, 2023

Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder's major work is around superheroes. But he is also known for projects such as '300'

Zack Snyder is one of the most celebrated filmmakers. He's the man behind successful superhero films such as Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and so on. If you go through Snyder's filmography, you'd find most of his work to be a superhero film for the DC Universe. However, here are some of his reputed non-DCEU works.

'Dawn of the Dead'

Snyder made his debut as a director with Dawn of the Dead which was released in 204. The screenplay for the action horror film was co-written by James Gunn. It is a remake of a 1978 film of the same title. The movie was well-received by the audience. It's considered one of the best zombie films of all time.

'300'

Three years after his debut movie, Snyder delivered what is possibly one of his career's best films- 300. Starring Gerard Butler in the lead, it is based on the battle between the 300-odd Spartans who fought against a Persian army of more than 3,00,000 soldiers. The epic historical action movie was a huge success at the box office.

'Sucker Punch'

The psychological action film which was released in 2011, was co-written by Steve Shibuya and Snyder. Reportedly, Sucker Punch is said to be the director's first film with an original concept. Starring Emily Browning in the lead, it also features Vanessa Hudgens, Abbie Cornish, Oscar Isaac, and others. Despite receiving mostly positive reviews, the movie could not perform well at the box office.

'Army of the Dead'

Between 2013 and 2021, Snyder directed and produced many superhero films for the DC Universe. However, it was also in 2021 when he released another zombie film titled Army of the Dead. Starring Dave Bautista, Omari Hardwick, Ella Purnell, and others, it also featured Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi in an important role. Snyder wrote its story and screenplay, as well as produced it.

