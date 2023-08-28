Best Jennifer Coolidge roles you must watch

Best Jennifer Coolidge roles you must watch

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 28, 2023 | 04:43 pm 2 min read

'The White Lotus' star Jennifer Coolidge's best roles

With unparalleled comedic brilliance and unique energy, iconic Hollywood actor Jennifer Coolidge has cemented her place as one of the reigning queens of comedies over a career spanning decades. The award-winning actor has made her mark, made every moment hilarious, and owned every frame with her wit, versatility, and undeniable screen presence. Here's to celebrating some of Coolidge's best works in movies and series.

'The White Lotus' (2021-2022)

Coolidge showcases her exceptional range of acting in HBO's award-winning series The White Lotus. After a series of stand-out supporting roles over the years, Coolidge won a Golden Globe for one of her career-best acts in this show. She plays a billionaire heiress who is dealing with a personal loss amid the backdrop of a luxurious Hawaiian resort in the first season.

'The Watcher' (2022- )

In the Netflix true-crime psychological thriller series The Watcher, Coolidge steps away from her comedic roots to play a more dramatic and mysterious role. It's based on a real-life incident from 2014 in which a married couple bought their dream house with all of their savings and started receiving threatening letters from someone called "The Watcher," following their shifting.

'Legally Blonde' (2001)

Legally Blonde follows a stylish sorority queen Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) who follows her ex-boyfriend to a law school after being dumped by him and eventually realizes her self-worth. Woods meets a beautician, Paulette Bonafonté, who in contrast to Woods's character, is quirky, fun, and a go-getter. Coolidge's portrayal of this dynamic character in this 2001 rom-com film was a comedic genius.

'Best in Show' (2001)

Coolidge delivers yet another instance of comedic brilliance with her performance as the unconventional and dog-obsessed trophy wife in the 2000 mockumentary film Best in Show. The film centers on a group of vicious dog owners who provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the fiercely competitive industry of dog shows. In an EW interview, Coolidge referred to The Best Show as a "gift."

'American Pie' (1999)

The 1999 popular coming-of-age teen comedy film American Pie revolves around four teenage boys- Stifler, Oz, Finch, and Jim who make a deal to lose their virginity before their high school prom night, except Stifler because he is not a virgin. Coolidge's tactful performance as Stifler's mother in the film epitomizes her knack for delivering iconic comedic moments.

