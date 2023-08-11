OTT: Gal Gadot-Alia Bhatt's 'Heart of Stone' is streaming now

Written by Aikantik Bag August 11, 2023 | 12:40 pm 1 min read

'Heart of Stone' is streaming now on Netflix

Alia Bhatt is currently the most sought-after actor in Bollywood. She is breaking boundaries and smashing records like a boss! Now, the actor has finally made her Hollywood debut with Netflix's Heart of Stone. The much-anticipated thriller is finally streaming on the OTT giant. However, the film has been receiving mixed reviews from critics and viewers. This is definitely a perfect weekend watch.

Story, cast, and crew of the film

The story revolves around a CIA spy who embarks on a mission to protect the mysterious MacGuffin. The movie is headlined by Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The cast includes Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready, among others. The project is directed by Tom Harper and the screenplay is penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

