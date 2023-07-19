Is trouble brewing inside Meghan Markle-Prince Harry's paradise? Find out

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 19, 2023

Exploring allegations of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry relationship turmoil

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have again captured headlines and this time it's about their marriage. Reports are running wild that the couple is facing difficulties in their marriage and is currently taking time apart from each other to "heal and rebuild their relationship." However, an insider close to the couple has dismissed these rumors as "untrue," stating that these stories are completely fabricated.

Why does this story matter?

Prince Harry and Markle got married in May 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison in 2019, and their second born, daughter Lilibet in June 2021. Just a few days ago, one claim that took the world by surprise was that Markle had filed divorce papers and sought a sum of $80M, which insiders close to the couple rubbished as "untrue."

Harry feeling out of place in Markle's Tinseltown lifestyle: Report

Highlighting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are struggling to navigate their different worlds, RadarOnline quoted a source as saying, "Harry doesn't fit in (Markle's) tacky Tinseltown world." As the prince is making plans to return to Africa for a new Netflix documentary, the source stated to the publication, "Taking time apart on different continents will hopefully help them find whatever they need."

Spotify deal failure contributed to the difficulties in relationship: Report

RadarOnline's source also claimed that the duo's Spotify deal failure proved to be a "game changer" in their relationship. For those unaware, in June, Harry and Markle's $30M deal with Spotify came to a crashing halt, just after Season 1 of Archetypes podcast. The couple—who signed the giant deal in 2020—failed to come up with new ideas which led to the abrupt end, reportedly.

Couple is facing financial pressure to sustain their lifestyle, reportedly

If the report is to be believed, the Sussexes, who relocated to California in 2020 after stepping back from their royal duties, are reportedly facing financial strain and the pressure to sustain their uber-luxurious lifestyle, including their $14M opulent mansion and security expenses. The source further stated in the report, "That stress, coupled with their emotional issues, has likely made life a living hell."

Did Harry and Markle sell their Montecito mansion?

Reports suggest that the house shown in Netflix's Harry & Meghan has been listed online at $33.5M. According to a recent report by Page Six, the couple had "sold their mansion, and Harry is living in another place." To recall, the pair moved to Montecito in 2020 where they lived at actor Tyler Perry's house for a few months before buying their own mansion.

