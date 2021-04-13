UK's Prince Harry escaped legal action in India after the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently dismissed a petition filed against him by a woman advocate from Punjab. Palwinder Kaur, the lawyer in question, had sought Prince Harry's arrest alleging that he failed to fulfill his "promise to marry" her. Here are more details on this.

In her petition, replete with errors, Kaur had requested action against "Prince Harry Middleton, son of Prince Charles Middleton, resident of United Kingdom" and a court order to the "United Kingdom Police Cell" to proceed in this regard. Kaur said that arrest warrants should be issued against the Prince so that there would be no further delay in their "wedding."

However, as the court inquired whether she had ever traveled to Britain, she replied in the negative, insisting that she had communicated with Prince Harry via social media. She further claimed that she had sent some messages to Prince Charles of Wales telling him that his younger son was engaged to her. She also offered printouts of the purported conversations to the court.

A single-judge bench of Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan called the petition a "day-dreamer's fantasy about marrying Prince Harry." He also observed that the petition was "very poorly drafted, both grammatically and lacking the knowledge of pleadings, speaks about some emails between the petitioner and Prince Harry, in which the person, sending the email, has stated that he promise to marry soon (sic)."

