5 things to know before watching Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 19, 2023 | 11:52 am 2 min read

Christopher Nolan's upcoming title 'Oppenheimer' will be released in the theaters on July 21

Everyone who loves watching movies, shares equal love and respect for filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who returns with a must-watch movie every few years. After delivering hits such as The Dark Knight Trilogy and Inception, among others, he's now returning with Oppenheimer. Before buying your tickets, here are five things you must know about the film which is releasing on Friday.

It's got an 'R' rating

Nolan's 2002 film Insomnia was his first feature film to have received an "R" rating. After two long decades, he has another film that has been stamped R-rated. Oppenheimer has received the "R" certification in the United States of America, which means it has some nudity, sexuality, and language. An R-rated film would release with an "A" certification in India.

Tickets priced between Rs. 400 to Rs. 1,750

The best experience to watch Oppenheimer is to watch it on IMAX. You can, of course, watch it in 2D, 3D, and 4D too, but it is best enjoyed in the IMAX 2D format. As per the ticket booking website, BookMyShow, the IMAX 2D (English) tickets in Mumbai are priced between Rs. 400 to a massive Rs. 1,750.

It's shot entirely on IMAX

What's thrilling is that Oppenheimer has entirely been shot on IMAX. For the unversed, the IMAX screen is 26% bigger than a regular movie screen. While the screen ratio of the former is 1.90:1, the same for a regular screen is a 16:9 aspect ratio. Many films prefer to shoot only special sequences on IMAX but Oppenheimer is a complete work of IMAX cameras.

What is 'Oppenheimer' about?

Nolan's much-awaited upcoming release is an adaptation of Martin Sherwin and Kai Bird's book titled American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer was a scientist who led the team of The Manhattan Project which developed the atomic bomb for the United States in World War II. Nolan has directed and also written its screenplay.

Meet the cast of 'Oppenheimer'

Nolan's frequent collaborator Cillian Murphy, with whom he has worked in films such as Dunkirk and Inception, will be seen essaying J Robert Oppenheimer's role in the film. Also seen in the movie is Emily Blunt as Katherine Oppenheimer. Matt Damon will be seen as Lieutenant General Leslie Groves while Robert Downey Jr. will play Lewis Strauss's character on the screen.

