Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' won't return to Spotify for S02

Written by Aikantik Bag June 16, 2023 | 12:12 pm 1 min read

'Archetypes' podcast not renewed for S02

The British Royal Family has always been in the limelight for various reasons. In recent history, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the ones who have been vocal about the ill-treatment meted out to them by the family. They are a part of pop culture and reports suggest that their Archetypes podcast has not been renewed for the second season.

Markle's future plans for 'Archetypes'

The parties involved released a joint statement, which read, "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together." The first season was a hit and it featured guests like Paris Hilton, Serena Williams, and Mindy Kaling, among others. Reportedly, Markle is planning to develop more content on some other platform.

