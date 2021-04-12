Noted actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, who passed away last year in April, were honored at BAFTA's 'In Memoriam' segment on Sunday. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) paid the heartfelt tribute to several other renowned personalities who died in the year gone by, including Prince Philip, Chadwick Boseman, Kirk Douglas, George Segal, and Christopher Plummer. Here's more on this.

While top films, television shows, actors, and directors were given a nod by the British Academy at the glamorous event, a separate video was crafted to remember the various luminaries we lost. The clip started with a tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh, former director of BAFTA, who died on April 9. Thereafter, Khan and Kapoor were mentioned for their contribution to cinema.

Khan, who was one of the very few Indian actors to have simultaneously worked in major Bollywood and foreign projects, was remembered with a dialogue from Life of Pi. The actor died on April 29, 2020, after battling neuroendocrine tumor for two years. Kapoor, who was also diagnosed with cancer, tragically passed away a day later, on April 30, enveloping us in grief.

The other mentions were music composer Ennio Morricone, director Bertrand Tavernier, and actors Sean Connery, Ian Holm, Barbara Jefford, Barbara Windsor, and Ben Cross. Notably, Prince William, who's the current director of BAFTA, skipped the awards function this year. That's understandable given the recent death in his family. The Duke of Cambridge was named the President in 2010, taking the baton from Princess Anne.

