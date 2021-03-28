The 32nd Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards were presented recently and late actor Irrfan Khan was honored during the "In Memoriam" segment. However, the award showrunners were in for flak after misspelling the actor's name. According to Variety, the pre-taped production of the 2021 PGA Awards had listed Khan as "Irrif Kahn." A similar typo was seen for Steven Yeun, who was presenting.

Tribute He was mentioned in the 'In Memorium' segment

Variety noted that when Yeun was introducing Minari at the awards, his name was shown as "Steven Yuen." Later a similar gaffe happened with Khan's name. Khan was mentioned along with 20 other film personalities who passed away last year in the "In Memorium" segment. Notably, the Life of Pi actor was battling with a neuroendocrine tumor before passing away in April of 2020.

Other mentions Chadwick Boseman, Kirk Douglas also honored

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after a long battle with colon cancer, was also honored during that segment. So was Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas (Spartacus) who died last February. Some of the other mentions were Carl Reiner of The Dick Van Dyke Show fame, producers Steve Bing, Tom Pollock, and Sue Bruce-Smith, and screenwriters Allan Burns and Gene Reynolds.

Work Khan gave us several memorable international roles

Khan was one of the few Bollywood stars who worked in international and Indian cinema with equal elan. He played crucial characters in Hollywood movies like The Namesake, A Mighty Heart, The Darjeeling Limited, The Amazing Spider-Man, Life of Pi, Jurassic World, and Inferno, among others. Khan's last movie, The Song of Scorpions, was also a multinational project reportedly scheduled to release this year.

Oscar buzz 'Nomadland' won big at the Awards