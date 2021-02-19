-
Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Foundation is helping victims of Texas winter stormLast updated on Feb 20, 2021, 03:37 am
-
Megastar Beyoncé is extending some much-needed support to countless families trapped in the Texas winter storm.
Her welfare foundation BeyGOOD has partnered with Adidas and charity organization Bread Of Life to provide financial aid to those in need.
The Twitter handle of BeyGOOD revealed details about the program on Thursday. The same information was also shared on Beyoncé's Instagram story.
-
-
Procedure
Applicants need to submit form for assistance
-
Those affected by the storm in Texas and elsewhere were urged to apply for assistance through a link.
The applicants have to fill and submit a relief assistance form.
Upon approval, the applicants concerned will get an assistance of up to $1,000.
This development comes days after BeyGOOD and NAACP gave $10,000 to Black-owned business 'The Tea Experience' in Pelham.
-
Twitter Post
'Bread Of Life' extends support to storm victims
-
Visit @BreadoflifeH for more information on assistance.— BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) February 19, 2021
We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm. pic.twitter.com/Tqpf7kxmij
-
Donations
The outfit is also accepting donations
-
The application form clarifies confusion, if any, regarding assistance and the funds that would be disbursed.
The form reads that this initiative will provide one-time financial assistance to those facing hardships due to an unforeseen and unavoidable event. The form also adds that this is not a loan facility requiring reimbursement.
If you would like to support this organization, you can click here: https://bit.ly/3s9PBmP.
-
Impact
Winter blast threw normal life under the bus
-
A deadly winter blast upturned the lives of millions of people in Texas. About 325,000 homes and businesses remained without power in Texas on Thursday, down from nearly three million a day earlier.
As per CNN, over 73% of the US mainland was covered by a thick blanket of snow by Tuesday.
Many people, a majority in Texas, still don't have access to water.
-
Details
US President Joe Biden spoke with Texas Governor
-
US President Joe Biden said he spoke with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday, offering additional support from the federal government to state and local agencies.
Federal emergency officials sent generators to support water treatment plants, hospitals, and nursing homes in Texas, along with thousands of blankets and ready-to-eat meals, officials said. The Texas Restaurant Association was coordinating food donations to hospitals.