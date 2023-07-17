From TV to Netflix—Tracing Barun Sobti's successful journey in showbiz

From TV to Netflix—Tracing Barun Sobti's successful journey in showbiz

Written by Isha Sharma July 17, 2023 | 05:56 pm 2 min read

Take a look back at Barun Sobti's acting career

Be it Arnav Singh Raizada of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? or Amarpal Garundi of the recently-released Netflix series Kohrra, Barun Sobti's diverse oeuvre is filled with numerous memorable roles. The actor became a household name through IPKKND and then starred in noted films and web series, eventually making a mark through his impressive script choices and ability to play diametrically different roles.

Sobti commenced his journey with popular TV shows

Sobti's debut on Hindi television happened with Shraddha and then he gained prominence through the young adult medical drama Dill Mill Gayye, where he portrayed a negative role. However, it was Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? (two different seasons) opposite Sanaya Irani and Shivani Tomar, respectively that concretized his space on Hindi TV and made him a teenage heartthrob overnight.

Films and web series that contributed to his growth

Sobti's impactful journey on television soon translated into film offers, with him starring in Main Aur Mr. Riight (2014), Tu Hai Mera Sunday (2017), Halahal (2020), and 200 Halla Ho (2021). Tu Hai Mera Sunday, in particular, catapulted his success in film circles. Sobti's other popular works on digital platforms include ZEE5's Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke (2023) and Amazon miniTV's Badtameez Dil (2023).

'Asur' was a turning point in his career

The thriller show Asur, which takes inspiration from Hindu mythology, was another turning point in his career. It starred him as a forensic expert-turned-teacher who helps his former mentor CBI officer (Arshad Warsi) catch a serial killer. It starred him as the co-lead alongside Warsi and Sobti has courted critical appreciation for both seasons of Asur. The show can be streamed on JioCinema.

Meanwhile, did you check out 'Kohrra' yet?

Kohrra has been directed by Trial By Fire fame Randeep Jha and written by Sudip Sharma. It co-stars Suvinder Vicky, Rachel Shelley, Harleen Sethi, and Varun Badola. Hansal Mehta tweeted, "Well written, excellently directed and unabashedly authentic...this is Indian storytelling at its best," while critic Anupama Chopra wrote, "Such layered, complex, masterful storytelling and Suvinder Vicky is terrific. There is so much to unpack."

