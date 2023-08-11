Top Hollywood films where friends fall in love

Entertainment

Top Hollywood films where friends fall in love

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 11, 2023 | 12:37 pm 2 min read

Hollywood films where best friends turn into lovers

Love stories always warm our hearts especially when it's a happy ending. Many such films usually see two long-time friends or best friends turn lovers by the end. Because you get a sense of relatability and maybe when you see them finding love in the most unexpected places, you have a little more hope for love. Watch these Hollywood films for a feel-good weekend.

'Always Be My Maybe' (2019)

Written by Ali Wong, Randall Park, and Michael Golamco, the rom-com film Always Be My Maybe stars Wong and Park in the lead. Two childhood friends, who have been out of touch after the end of a short-term fling during their teenage years, reunite after 15 years. Though they feel the old spark of attraction, they struggle to adapt to each other's lives.

'Love, Rosie' (2014)

The romantic comedy-drama Love, Rosie is based on the 2004 novel Where Rainbows End by Irish author Cecelia Ahern. Lily Collins and Sam Claflin star as Rosie and Alex in this clichéd but mostly relatable film. They have been best friends since five, but are they compatible? They are their worst adversaries when it comes to choosing wisely in relationships, life, and everything else.

'The F Word' (2013)

Starring Daniel Radcliffe and Zoe Kazan, The F-word, also titled What If in some countries, is one of the underrated films in the rom-com genre. Wallace, who is depressed after a series of unsuccessful relationships, connects instantly with Chantry who lives with her long-term lover. They discuss what it means when your best friend is also the love of your life.

'13 Going on 30' (2004)

13 Going on 30 is a fantasy romantic-comedy film starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo in the lead. As 15-year-old Jenna Rink expresses an unexpected wish on her birthday, her request is granted and she miraculously wakes up the following morning as a 30-year-old woman. She realizes she has become distant from her best friend and finds him to figure out her past.

'Reality Bites' (1994)

Starring Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, and Ben Stiller, Reality Bites is Stiller's feature directorial debut. The story revolves around Lelaina (Ryder), a budding videographer who is producing the Reality Bites documentary about the unfulfilling lives of her friends and housemates. Their difficulties serve as an example of some of the job and lifestyle decisions Generation X had to make.

Share this timeline