Who is Lesli Linka Glatter, director re-elected as DGA president

Entertainment

Who is Lesli Linka Glatter, director re-elected as DGA president

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 06, 2023 | 11:03 pm 3 min read

Everything to know about veteran director Lesli Linka Glatter

Amid the ongoing historic writers' and actors' double strike in Hollywood, Lesli Linka Glatter has been re-elected for a second term as the president of the Directors Guild of America (DGA). With an illustrious career in Hollywood, the veteran filmmaker from Texas previously served in various capacities before taking up the role of the DGA's president in 2021. Here's everything to know about Glatter.

Glatter expressed commitment to protecting members during 'critical times'

Glatter, in a statement after re-election, expressed an unwavering commitment to protecting the "creative and economic rights" of DGA members during "this critical time for our industry." Notably, amid the ongoing upheaval in the industry, the DGA signed a new three-year contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). This sparked resentment among some members of the striking WGA and SAG-AFTRA.

Early life of Glatter

Born in Dallas, Texas, the 70-year-old director-producer at a young age wanted to be a neurosurgeon. To fulfill her dreams, she even attended Washington University for a year as a premed student. But her career calling was something different, and Glatter eventually transferred to Southern Methodist University to study dance. After her graduation, she began her career as a contemporary dancer.

What led her to filmmaking

Glatter, the filmmaker with eight Emmy nominations and eight DGA nominations, including two wins, stumbled upon her impressive directing career by chance. At 25, during her visit to Tokyo's Shibuya district, she randomly met a Japanese man, Yutaka Tsuji, who turned out to be a former Buddhist monk and war correspondent. It was Tsuji's intriguing wartime stories that ultimately steered Glatter toward filmmaking.

'Tales of Meeting and Parting,' and Glatter's other decorated work

Glatter made her directorial debut with Tales of Meeting and Parting (1984)—which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Live-Action Short. She also directed Now and Then (1995). In 1998, she directed the psychological drama, The Proposition—featuring Kenneth Branagh—which failed at the box office. In the late 1990s and 2000s, Glatter found success with TV shows like ER, NYPD Blue, and Law & Order.

Career breakthrough and renowned projects

Glatter's remarkable work includes directing episodes of popular dramas like Mad Men, Homeland, Gilmore Girls, The Newsroom, True Blood, Ray Donovan, and The Walking Dead. She also served as an executive producer for the Netflix series Pieces of Her and co-founded Backyard Pictures with Cheryl Bloch. More recently, she executive produced and co-directed HBO Max's limited series Love & Death—which premiered on April 27.

Share this timeline