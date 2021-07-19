'Aankh Micholi': Motion poster introduces characters in an 'eye-conic' style

Makers unveiled the motion poster of Umesh Shukla's upcoming family entertainer Aankh Micholi on Monday. The poster introduces the primary cast, namely, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor, and Vijay Raaz. Backed by Sony Pictures Films India (SPFI), the movie will tell the story of a family of misfits and an "eye-conic wedding."

The 32-second-long clip opens with one side of a reading glass looking at Thakur and a bunch of the cast. Then, the other side looks at Dassani and the rest. While Thakur's side has a brightly decorated house during the night, Dassani's version is in stark daylight. All the characters are dressed gorgeously possibly for, what they're calling, the most #EyeconicWedding of the year.

Makers assure it will be a 'rib-tickling roller-coaster ride'

While the official announcement says the family comedy is "coming soon," portals suggest it will see a Diwali release. Calling the project a "perfect comedy entertainer," Vivek Krishnani, SPFI Managing Director said, "In these times, Aankh Micholi will bring entire families together and will be a rib-tickling roller-coaster ride. The film will surely bring a smile on the faces of eight to 80-year-olds."

The '102 Not Out' helmer is also producing the venture

Shukla, who is co-producing the venture along with SPFI and Merry Go Round Studios, also spoke about the importance of the film. "This lockdown has brought everyone close to their families and taught us the importance of our loved ones. Aankh Micholi is very close to my heart and I'm proud to be able to make a movie with such an exciting cast."

Lots of 'pure comedy' movies are coming our way

Apparently, the family entertainer will be shot across locations in India and Europe. Talking of pure comedies, Priyadarshan is returning with the sequel to his hit comedy movie Hungama soon. Rawal, one of the most gifted artists today, will be seen in both the ventures. In fact, the Virasat director is also working on a comedy movie with his frequent collaborator Akshay Kumar.