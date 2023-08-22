5 films that prove Bradley Cooper's acting finesse

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 22, 2023 | 06:04 pm 2 min read

Apart from being a marvelous actor, Bradley Cooper is also an ace filmmaker and a producer

With over two decades in showbiz, Bradley Cooper has risen as one of the most loved Hollywood actors. The critically acclaimed star is also one of the finest filmmakers and producers. Cooper, an alumnus of Actors Studio, New York, made his acting debut with Wet Hot American Summer in 2001. Here are some of the best movies to watch of the Wedding Crashers actor.

'Silver Linings Playbook'

David O Russell's 2012 movie Silver Linings Playbook is arguably one of the best works of Cooper. Also starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert DeNiro, the film featured Anupam Kher, too, in an important role. The film is often regarded as Cooper's best performance where he plays a man dealing with bipolar disorder. The romantic comedy brought him his first Oscar nomination.

'A Star Is Born'

Starring Cooper, Lady Gaga, Dave Chappelle, Andrew Dice Clay, and Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born is another brilliant work of Cooper which featured him as an alcoholic musician who falls in love with a younger singer (played by Gaga). Cooper didn't only lead the film as an actor, but also directed and produced it along with writing its screenplay.

'American Sniper'

Director Clint Eastwood's 2014 movie American Sniper starred Cooper, Sienna Miller, and Luke Grimes in the lead roles. The film revolves around a sniper named Chris Kyle (Cooper) whose time during the Iraq war takes a toll on his personal life. Cooper received an Academy Awards nomination for Best Actor while the film was nominated in the Best Picture category.

'The Hangover'

The list of best movies of Cooper cannot be complete without the mention of the 2009 film The Hangover. Directed by Todd Philips, it saw Cooper in the lead along with Ed Helms, Justin Bartha, and Zach Galifianakis. The comedy-drama was a huge success and was eventually developed into a franchise- The Hangover Part II and The Hangover Part III.

'Nightmare Alley'

The neo-noir psychological thriller, Nightmare Alley, was directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. Cooper was seen as a con man, a character that is conflicted and dark in nature. It is ranked as one of the best films of Cooper's career, while also featuring Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, and others in important roles. It was released in 2021.

