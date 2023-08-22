'King of Kotha,' 'RDX': Big-budget box-office clash this Onam

'King of Kotha,' 'RDX': Big-budget box-office clash this Onam

August 22, 2023

Dulquer Salmaan versus Shane Nigam: Who will succeed at the box office this Onam?

Following the electrifying clash of Gadar 2 and OMG 2—audiences will have to prepare themselves for yet another cinematic duel on Onam. The epic face-off is between two prominent actors—Dulquer Salmaan and Shane Nigam—and the films that will go head-to-head are gangster drama King of Kotha and action-thriller RDX: Robert Dony Xavier. With all eyes on this impending battle—here's everything you need to know.

Why does this story matter?

One thing has been proven: the box office clashes of major titles have succeeded in drawing audiences back to theaters! Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which went head-to-head with Greta Gerwig's Barbie on July 21, exemplified this trend—raking in incredible box office numbers. In a similar fashion, the recent clash between Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 showcased the power of epic face-offs.

'KoK,' 'RDX': Which film will succeed at the box office?

As Thursday nears, the anticipation reaches a crescendo for the release of KoK—a gangster drama—which features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Ritika Singh in the lead. The buzz surrounding the film has touched the skies, and even Shah Rukh Khan has promoted KoK's trailer. Meanwhile, the fervor for RDX—helmed by Nahas Hidhayath—is equally palpable. It features Nigam, Antony Varghese, and Neeraj Madhav.

'KoK' advance booking sales to achieve Rs. 1cr milestone

Per reports, BookMyShow has reportedly registered a staggering sale of over 5K tickets within the initial 24 hours—a notable figure indeed! KoK, on Monday, sold over 51K tickets, resulting in a gross revenue exceeding Rs. 83 lakh. Film trade analysts have predicted that KoK is poised to achieve a remarkable milestone of earning Rs. 1cr daily in ticket sales even before its official release.

Onam releases: There's going to be a three-way showdown

Adding to the heightened excitement, Nivin Pauly's movie Ramachandra Boss & Co. has boldly entered the fray—transforming the two-way clash into a three-way showdown. Scheduled for a Friday release, the film will premiere a day after KoK and coincide with RDX. This new clash has taken center stage following the unveiling of the Ramachandra Boss & Co.'s trailer by its makers on Monday.

Meanwhile, here's more about 'Ramachandra Boss & Co.'

Ramachandra Boss and Co. will mark Pauly's second partnership with director Haneef Adeni and promises to offer an engaging heist-movie encounter, tailored to resonate with the youth. Backed by Pauly's production venture, Junior Pictures, in collaboration with Listin Stephen's Magic Frame, the film is packed with a stellar cast of Mamitha Baiju, Vinay Forrt, Jaffar Idukki, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Vijilesh, and Munish.

