Written by Tanvi Gupta July 18, 2023 | 10:15 am 2 min read

The craze for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is indescribable, but its immense popularity can be witnessed through the incredible advance booking figures in India. Featuring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer has already sold two lakh tickets for the opening weekend, four days before its release. Let's explore the films with the highest advanced-booking numbers in India so far.

'Avengers: Endgame' (10 lakhs)

Marvel fans truly showcased their unwavering dedication when the 22nd film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Endgame released on April 26, 2019. It was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Prior to its release, BookMyShow witnessed a record advance ticket sale, with 10 lakh tickets sold in just over a day, reportedly, making Endgame one of the highest advanced booking films in India.

'Baahubali 2' (6.15 lakh)

Following the massive success of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Baahubali: The Beginning, fans eagerly awaited the second installment. The anticipation propelled the film to break numerous box office records. It scripted history with a staggering 6.15 lakh advance bookings in India. The film's unprecedented buzz led it to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, a feat that was recently surpassed by Pathaan.

'Pathaan' (5.56 lakh)

To say that Siddharth Anand's Pathaan has shattered numerous box office records would be an understatement! Among these remarkable records, the film broke the record for advance bookings in India post-COVID-19, with a remarkable 5.6 lakh ticket sales prior to its release in January, 2023. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan amassed a staggering Rs. 650cr, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

'KGF: Chapter 2' (5.15 lakh)

K.G.F: Chapter 2, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, is one of the most expensive Kannada films ever produced. The film proved to be a successful commercial venture, as it surpassed the lifetime gross of its predecessor in two days to become the highest-grossing Kannada film. Additionally, the film recorded 5.15 lakh advance bookings in India, prior to its release on April 14, 2022.

