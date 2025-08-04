Arvinder Singh Bahal has visited every country on Earth

This 80‑year‑old India-origin adventurer just flew to space

By Mudit Dube 03:16 pm Aug 04, 202503:16 pm

What's the story

Arvinder 'Arvi' Singh Bahal, an 80-year-old real estate investor from Agra, India, has made history by flying to the edge of space on Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin NS-34 mission. The launch took place on Sunday at 7:30am local time (6:00pm IST) from Launch Site One in West Texas. This was Blue Origin's 14th human flight and the 34th mission overall. With NS-34 flight, the company has now flown 70 people above the Karman line, the internationally recognized boundary of space.