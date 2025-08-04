Chinese students in UK pressured to spy on classmates: Report
What's the story
Chinese students studying at United Kingdom universities have been allegedly pressured into spying on their classmates. This is part of a wider effort to suppress the discussion of issues sensitive to the Chinese government, according to a report by the UK-China Transparency (UKCT) think tank. The report also mentions that Chinese government officials have warned lecturers against discussing certain topics in classes.
Legal implications
New law mandates universities to promote academic freedom
This report surfaced days after the UK introduced a law that makes it mandatory for universities to promote academic freedom and free speech. The Office for Students (OfS) has said that these principles are "fundamental" to higher education. Universities could be fined millions if they don't comply with this new legislation, which asks them to promote free speech even when they have agreements with other countries.
Economic concerns
Chinese government threats to academics
Despite the new law, some universities are hesitant to tackle Chinese interference due to their financial dependence on student fees from China. The UKCT report claims that some Chinese academics working on sensitive research have been denied visas by the Chinese government. Others reported harassment or threats against their family members in China due to their work in the UK.
Institutional concerns
Sensitive topics of discussion
The report highlights that sensitive topics include alleged ethnic cleansing in Xinjiang, COVID-19's origins, and the rise of Chinese tech companies. Academics have reported intimidation by visiting scholars or officials associated with Confucius Institutes, which are partnership organizations operating at UK universities. OfS chief executive Susan Lapworth has previously said she expects these institutes to be investigated under new free speech laws due to concerns over their potential threat to campus free speech.
Student concerns
Academic freedom 'non-negotiable': Smith
The UKCT survey indicates that some Chinese students have told lecturers they were asked to spy on peers by Chinese officials. Other students of different nationalities also felt uncomfortable discussing topics sensitive to the Chinese government. Skills Minister Jacqui Smith said any attempt by a foreign state to intimidate, harass, or harm individuals in the UK "will not be tolerated." She emphasized that academic freedom is "non-negotiable" in British institutions and stressed that universities must protect these freedoms.