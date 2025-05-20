What's the story

The World Health Organization (WHO) has taken a major step toward global pandemic preparedness with its member states voting in favor of a new treaty.

The decision was made at the World Health Assembly, where 124 countries supported the draft accord.

Slovakia called for a vote on Monday as its vaccine-skeptic prime minister urged the country to challenge the agreement.

No country voted against it, although 11 nations, including Poland and Israel, chose to abstain from the vote.