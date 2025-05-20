UK, France, Canada threaten sanctions if Israel continues Gaza offensive
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to "take control" of all of Gaza, even after its key allies, the United Kingdom, France, and Canada, threatened "concrete actions" over its renewed military offensive.
"We will not stand by while the Netanyahu government pursues these egregious actions," they said, warning that Israel must stop the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid.
Escalating conflict
Israel's military campaign intensifies, Gaza death toll rises
In another separate statement, foreign ministers from 23 countries, including France, Germany, Italy and the UK, and EU representatives urged Israel to allow "a full resumption" of aid to Gaza immediately.
Over the weekend, the Israeli military intensified its campaign, declaring an entire city a combat zone and launching airstrikes that killed over 60 people.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Israel's army would "wipe out" what remains of Palestinian Gaza.
Escalating violence
136 people killed over the past 24 hours
The Israeli military said its forces moved into northern and southern Gaza as part of the "Gideon's Chariots" operation, which Israel warned would occur if Hamas did not agree to a fresh hostage agreement on its terms.
On Monday, Netanyahu declared that Israel wants to "take control of the whole Gaza Strip."
Health officials in Gaza announced on Monday that the operation had killed at least 136 people and shut down the sole operational hospital in the enclave's north.
Statement
PM announced he will ease 11-week siege of Gaza
In the face of International pressure over a looming famine, Netanyahu announced on Sunday night that he would ease the 11-week siege of Gaza to prevent a "starvation crisis."
A day later, the UN announced that nine trucks of aid had been allowed to enter, which is less than 2% of daily supplies before the war.
Britain, France and Canada described the measures as "wholly inadequate" and called for "a return to delivery of aid in line with humanitarian principles."