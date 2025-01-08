What's the story

Five years after the first reported cases of COVID-19 in December 2019, the virus continues to spread globally.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded over 777 million infections and over seven million deaths so far.

However, experts believe that the numbers could be underreported, AFP reported.

In the second half of 2022, a decline in infection and death rates was observed due to increased immunity from vaccinations and previous infections. The virus also evolved into less severe forms.