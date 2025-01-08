5 years on, COVID-19 continues to infect, kill people globally
What's the story
Five years after the first reported cases of COVID-19 in December 2019, the virus continues to spread globally.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded over 777 million infections and over seven million deaths so far.
However, experts believe that the numbers could be underreported, AFP reported.
In the second half of 2022, a decline in infection and death rates was observed due to increased immunity from vaccinations and previous infections. The virus also evolved into less severe forms.
Endemic transition
COVID-19 shifts from pandemic to endemic phase
By May 2023, the WHO announced the end of the emergency phase, with COVID-19 becoming an endemic disease with occasional resurgences similar to influenza.
Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's pandemic preparedness director, recently warned that "the world wants to forget this pathogen that is still with us."
She made the statement after over 3,000 COVID-19 deaths were reported across 27 countries between October and November last year.
Notably, over 95% of official COVID deaths occurred between 2020 and 2022.
Variant prevalence
Omicron subvariants dominate as COVID-19 continues
Since November 2021, several subvariants of the Omicron variant have emerged as the dominant strains across the world. The most prevalent one at present is the Omicron variant KP.3.1.1.
The XEC variant is under WHO monitoring but poses a low global health risk.
But no recent subvariants have shown increased severity, providing some relief amidst the ongoing health crisis.
Vaccination progress
Over 13.6 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally
In the wake of the pandemic, vaccines were developed rapidly against COVID-19, with over 13.6 billion doses given globally. However, the initial distribution was unequal as wealthier nations purchased most doses.
Updated booster shots for the JN.1 Omicron subvariant are recommended for at-risk groups in some countries.
However, booster uptake remains low; less than one percent among healthcare workers in 2024, the WHO said.
Long COVID
Long COVID poses significant burden on health systems
Long COVID, a condition that causes symptoms such as fatigue and brain fog months after infection, affects millions and remains poorly understood.
The WHO says about six percent of infected individuals develop long COVID, which poses a significant burden on health systems.
This adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing global health crisis caused by the pandemic.
Future threats
Scientists warn of future pandemics, emphasize preparedness
While scientists warn of future pandemics, they stress learning from COVID-19 experiences for better preparedness.
Bird flu (H5N1) has made headlines after a human died in Louisiana after coming in contact with infected birds; no evidence of person-to-person transmission exists yet.
Negotiations for a global treaty on pandemic prevention have been underway since late 2021 but remain unresolved due to disagreements between Western nations and poorer countries over equitable treatment in future pandemics.