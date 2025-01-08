France warns Trump against threatening EU's 'sovereign borders'
What's the story
France has issued a stern warning to United States President-elect Donald Trump over threats to the European Union's "sovereign borders."
The admonition comes after Trump refused to dismiss military action as a means of gaining control over Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, an EU member.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot underscored that the EU would not tolerate any nation infringing on its sovereign borders.
Controversial statements
Trump's military force remarks spark international concern
At a press conference, Trump refused to rule out military force to capture Greenland and the Panama Canal. He also proposed "economic force" to add Canada to the US.
The remarks have caused international alarm and prompted his eldest son Donald Trump Jr's visit to Nuuk, Greenland's capital.
The younger Trump called his trip private and did not meet any officials during his visit.
Autonomy affirmed
Greenland's future is for its people to decide: PMs
Trump had previously claimed that US control over Greenland is crucial for America's "economic security."
However, both Danish PM Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's PM Mute Egede have strongly maintained that Greenland's future should be determined by its people.
Egede reiterated this position, stating unequivocally that Greenland "is not for sale and will never be for sale."
Interference concerns
EU urged to counter threats from Elon Musk
Apart from the Greenland matter, Barrot has also called on the EU to stand up to Elon Musk's threats against a few European leaders, including Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
He urged the European Commission to protect member states from such meddling.
"If the European Commission does not know how to protect us against this interference or these threats of interference then it must give member states, including France, the ability to protect itself," Barrot said.