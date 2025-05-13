The resumption of Boeing deliveries to China is likely to give the company an immediate boost.

The development comes as the US and China have agreed on a tariff truce, with the US slashing its 145% levies on most Chinese imports to 30% for 90 days.

In return, China agreed to cut its duties on US goods from 125% down to 10% and remove other countermeasures imposed against the US since April 2.