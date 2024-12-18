Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs has introduced the "Umrah Act" to regulate travel agencies organizing religious pilgrimages, in response to a surge in nationals begging abroad, particularly in Saudi Arabia where begging is a crime.

The country has put over 4,300 beggars on a no-fly list, cancelled passports of professional beggars, and imposed a seven-year passport suspension for those caught begging overseas.

This move is seen as a response to the economic crisis in Pakistan, which is driving citizens to seek income abroad, often under false pretenses.

Saudi Arabia had raised concerns over begging

Why Pakistan has put over 4,300 beggars on no-fly list

By Snehil Singh 03:15 pm Dec 18, 202403:15 pm

What's the story Pakistan has put some 4,300 beggars on the Exit Control List (ECL) to stop them from going abroad. The move comes after Saudi Arabia and other West Asian countries warned of a surge in Pakistani beggars. In September, Saudi Arabia expressed concern over people abusing Umrah and Hajj visas to beg in Mecca and Medina.

Regulatory measures

Pakistan's response to international concerns over beggars

Addressing these issues, Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced the "Umrah Act." The act would regulate travel agencies organizing Umrah and Hajj pilgrimages. Secretary of Overseas Pakistanis Zeeshan Khanzada said 90% of beggars detained in West Asian countries are Pakistani nationals who travel under the pretext of religious pilgrimages but end up begging.

Legal consequences

Strict penalties for begging in Saudi Arabia

Begging is a crime in Saudi Arabia, punishable with up to six months in prison or a fine of up to 50,000 Riyals. This has resulted in many Pakistani beggars being imprisoned. In October last year, 16 alleged Pakistani beggars were taken off a Saudi-bound flight and arrested for trying to travel for begging purposes.

Anti-begging actions

Pakistan's measures against 'mafia' sending beggars abroad

Pakistan's Interior Minister, Mohsin Raza Naqvi, has apprised Saudi Arabia's Deputy Interior Minister of the action taken against the "mafia" sending beggars abroad. Earlier this year, Pakistan had canceled the passports of over 2,000 people identified as professional beggars. Those caught begging abroad now face a seven-year passport suspension. These measures are deemed necessary to protect Pakistan's reputation and citizen dignity.

Economic crisis

Economic challenges fuel Pakistan's begging issue

The economic condition of Pakistan, characterized by increasing inflation and unemployment, is forcing people to travel abroad, sometimes under false pretenses. Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan drew attention to the unemployment crisis saying "India has reached the moon while we stumble every day." He said Pakistani people are now willing to work on wages lower than those of workers from Nepal and India.