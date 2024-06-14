In brief Simplifying... In brief Despite the ongoing Gaza conflict, over 1.5 million Muslims have embarked on the Hajj pilgrimage, a spiritual journey believed to absolve sins and bring them closer to God.

However, Palestinians in Gaza have been unable to participate due to Israel's closure of the Rafah crossing.

In a positive turn, Syrian pilgrims were able to travel directly from Damascus to Mecca for the first time in over a decade, signaling a thaw in relations between Saudi Arabia and Syria.

Annual Hajj pilgrimage begins in Mecca

Over 1.5 million Muslims begin Hajj pilgrimage amid Gaza conflict

By Chanshimla Varah 01:50 pm Jun 14, 202401:50 pm

What's the story In the intense heat of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, over 1.5 million Muslim pilgrims from around the world have congregated to begin the annual Hajj pilgrimage. The five-day religious event is scheduled during the second week of Dhu al-Hijjah, the final month in the Islamic lunar calendar. As more pilgrims from within Saudi Arabia join, attendance is projected to surpass two million.

Conflict consequences

Gaza conflict impacts Palestinian participation in Hajj

This year's Hajj takes place amidst escalating conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas. The war has brought the entire Middle East to the brink of regional conflict, with Israel and its allies on one side and Iran-backed militant groups on the other. The war has also prevented Palestinians in Gaza's coastal enclave from traveling to Mecca due to Israel's closure of the Rafah crossing. Palestinian authorities said 4,200 pilgrims from occupied West Bank have arrived for Hajj.

Personal impact

Palestinian woman expresses disappointment over missed Hajj

Amna Abu Mutlaq, a 75-year-old Palestinian woman from Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis, expressed her disappointment over missing the Hajj this year. She stated, "We are deprived of (performing) Hajj because the crossing is closed, and because of the raging wars and destruction." Mutlaq added that "They (Israel) deprived us from everything."

Syrian participation

Syrian pilgrims travel directly to Mecca for Hajj

For the first time in over a decade, Syrian pilgrims were, however, able to travel directly from Damascus to Mecca. This change is part of an ongoing thaw in relations between Saudi and conflict-stricken Syria. Abdel-Aziz al-Ashqar, a Syrian coordinator of the group of pilgrims who left Damascus this year for Hajj, stated, "This is the natural thing: Pilgrims go to Hajj directly from their home countries."

Spiritual significance

Hajj pilgrimage: A spiritual journey and a prayer for peace

The Hajj pilgrimage is a deeply spiritual journey that Muslims believe absolves sins and brings them closer to God. It also provides an opportunity for Muslims worldwide to pray for peace in many conflict-stricken Arab and Muslim countries, including Yemen and Sudan. Sudan. For many Muslims, the Hajj is the only major journey they undertake in their lives, often saving money and waiting for a permit to embark on the journey in their later years.