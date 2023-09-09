G20 Summit: PM Modi speaks with 'Bharat' placard in front

September 09, 2023

PM Naredra Modi spoke at G20 Leaders' Summit with 'Bharat' placard in front

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed the G20 leaders upon their arrival at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 Summit. The leaders include United States President Joe Biden, United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, and Japan's Fumio Kishida. Meanwhile, the placard placed in front of PM Modi reads "Bharat" instead of "India" amid speculations about the country's name change.

PM Modi emphasizes joint efforts of G20 countries

During his opening address, PM Modi said, "Today, as the president of G20, India calls upon the world together to transform the global trust deficit into one of trust and reliance." "In this time, the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas can be the torch bearer for us," he said and reiterated partnership in combating challenges like terrorism and cybercrimes.

