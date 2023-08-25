No relief for Arvind Kejriwal in PM Modi degree row

India

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 25, 2023 | 06:21 pm 2 min read

PM Modi degree row: Supreme Court refuses to grant relief to Kejriwal in defamation case

The Supreme Court (SC) denied relief to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal in the criminal defamation case filed by the Gujarat University over Kejriwal's statements about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree. An SC bench of Justices SVN Bhatti and Sanjiv Khanna stated that it's not issuing notice on the petition as the issue is still pending before the Gujarat High Court.

Why does this story matter?

This comes after the Gujarat HC previously declined to grant interim relief to Kejriwal and AAP MP Sanjay Singh in the criminal defamation proceedings over their alleged defamatory remarks. To recall, the Gujarat University (GU) registrar sued the Delhi CM and the AAP MP for reportedly making derogatory remarks against the university for not disclosing the degree certificate of the PM. "If there is a degree and it is genuine, then why is it not being given?" Kejriwal allegedly stated.

SC hopes Gujarat HC decide matter on Tuesday

Given that the issue is still pending before the Gujarat HC, the SC declined to issue an order and expressed "hope" that the Gujarat HC would decide the matter during its next hearing on Tuesday. "We are not inclined to issue notice at this stage as the matter is pending before the HC and listed on August 29. We trust and hope that the matter is decided on the said date," Bar and Bench quoted the court's order as saying.

Recalling ACMM's order

The complainant had alleged that the statements were defamatory because they were sarcastic and designed to purposefully harm the university's reputation. In an April 17 order, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Jayeshbhai Chovatiya stated that the remarks made by the AAP leaders were prima facie defamatory. After the ACMM asked Singh and Kejriwal to appear before the court on August 11, they challenged it before the sessions court and then moved the High Court, which too denied an interim stay.

Details on defamation case

According to reports, the university's registrar, Piyush Patel, filed a defamation case against the two AAP leaders following their comments. The comments were allegedly made after the Gujarat HC set aside a 2016 ruling of the Central Information Commission (CIC) directing the Gujarat University to give Kejriwal information on PM Modi's degree. Patel alleged that their comments were aimed at tarnishing the institution's reputation.

